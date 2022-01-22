Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $119,873,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 899,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 599,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 137,746 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

