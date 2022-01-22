Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,600 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 122.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 63,865 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

