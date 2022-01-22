PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 606.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 574,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after acquiring an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 84.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,399,000 after buying an additional 684,067 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.