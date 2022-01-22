Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.21. 274,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 123,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the second quarter worth about $2,562,000. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

