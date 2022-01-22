Pyrk Hits One Day Volume of $1,098.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pyrk has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $30,456.49 and approximately $1,098.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.