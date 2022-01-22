Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ichor in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. Ichor has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.