Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Raised by Analyst

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CTBI opened at $43.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $784.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock valued at $431,348. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

