Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Italk in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). SVB Leerink currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TALK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Italk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

TALK opened at $1.46 on Friday. Italk has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

