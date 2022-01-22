Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $326.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $152.14 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 131.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.