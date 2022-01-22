Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercantile Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

MBWM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MBWM opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

