Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VFC. Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Capital downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $68.00 on Friday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.41.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

