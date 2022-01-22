Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Commvault Systems, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Commvault Systems in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $66.36 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $56.99 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

