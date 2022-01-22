Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.64. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

