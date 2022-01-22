Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Truist Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFC. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

TFC opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

