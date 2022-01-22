Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Reduced by Analyst

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OESX. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of OESX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,879 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

