QLC Chain (QLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.77 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 38.6% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $320,009.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.71 or 0.06883757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,322.30 or 0.99991478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003365 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

