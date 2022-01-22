Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.34

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and traded as high as $19.35. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

