Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $36.00. The company traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 35098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

