Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.73.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.27. 3,039,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,824. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

