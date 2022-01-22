Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 365,855 shares.The stock last traded at $34.21 and had previously closed at $33.98.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Radware alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 139,988 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,947,000 after buying an additional 307,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.