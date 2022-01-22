Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 10,133 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Western Union by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.14 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

