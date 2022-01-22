Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $14.19 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $790.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.