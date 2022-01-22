Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,153,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,910,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $195.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.27. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.54 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.44.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

