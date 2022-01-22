Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,413 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

RUBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

