Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth $273,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 121.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AZEK by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZEK by 403.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $552,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZEK opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

