Rajesh Vashist Sells 5,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $195.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.01. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. FMR LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 84,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 510,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,658,000 after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

