Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Capital Southwest worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $90,014.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSWC opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

