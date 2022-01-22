Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 27,782 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $685,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTG stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.