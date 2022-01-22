Raymond James & Associates Has $769,000 Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,724,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,458,000 after buying an additional 1,420,083 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 119,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,870,000 after purchasing an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,177,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $61.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

