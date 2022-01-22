Raymond James & Associates Has $828,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 133.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $48.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.03.

