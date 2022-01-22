Raymond James & Associates Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 773,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,784,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period.

JPHY stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51.

