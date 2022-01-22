Raymond James Cuts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $69.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Shares of AEM opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,890,000 after buying an additional 249,410 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

