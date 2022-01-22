Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 130.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

POWI stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $110.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.