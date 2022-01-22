Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,842.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 133,217 shares of company stock valued at $840,560. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $421.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $21.48.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

