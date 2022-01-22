Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $220,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCU opened at $62.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.