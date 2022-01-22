Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,782 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Navient by 705.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 120,639 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.71. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

