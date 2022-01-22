Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,022.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,025.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,079.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

