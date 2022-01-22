Raymond James Increases Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $38.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.14%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

