Raymond James Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNR. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a C$138.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating and set a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$150.73.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$154.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$109.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$149.08.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

