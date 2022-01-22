Raymond James Raises Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Price Target to $45.00

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,540 shares of company stock valued at $323,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.