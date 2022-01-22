Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Raymond James also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.