Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Raymond James also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$77.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.80 million.

