Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$257.63 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGC. National Bankshares lowered their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

TSE:OGC opened at C$1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.80. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

