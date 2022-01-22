Raymond James Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.73.

Shares of CG opened at C$10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.23. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -7.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

