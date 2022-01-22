Raymond James Weighs in on Trevali Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

TV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark cut their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.24.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$1.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$184.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.