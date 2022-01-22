RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 45.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.