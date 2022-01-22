Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

REAX opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. Real Brokerage has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 275,934 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 197,325 shares during the period.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

