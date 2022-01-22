Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.38

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 244101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Matters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$509.07 million and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

