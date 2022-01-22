RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $16.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

REAL opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. RealReal has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $854.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,884. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RealReal by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

