ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0008

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $23.73 million and approximately $140,861.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,443.12 or 0.99604866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00084253 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.00266722 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015738 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.00345331 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00146107 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006824 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001683 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001522 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

