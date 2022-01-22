Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.10. 16,730,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,000,864. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.66.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

